YEIDA may begin implementing Master Plan 2041 by September-end

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is likely to implement its Master Plan 2041 by the end of September, a move that will pave the way for development in the region.

According to officials, it is almost finalised and the authority will put up the draft master plan at its board meeting on September 9 for approval, after which the plan will be notified.

YEIDA is the nodal agency responsible for implementing Yamuna Expressway projects and allied development in the region. It is responsible for residential, commercial and industrial development along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

The master plan is being prepared by MARS Planning and Engineering Services. The area surrounding the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar will be developed as per Master Plan 2041. A population of nearly 35 lakh is expected to live on the 32,167 hectares of urbanised area.

“The draft Master Plan 2041 is almost complete and we will table it in the upcoming board meeting of the authority on September 9 for discussion and approval. We are hopeful that it will be approved by the board. After the approval, it will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government for notification,” YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh told Moneycontrol.

He said that the master plan will have special focus on the development of industrial and commercial regions, especially around the upcoming Noida International Airport. It will also give importance to affordable housing for industrial workers.

YEIDA officials said that in the draft master plan, the total planning area of YEIDA Phase-I is 58,397 hectares, of which 32,167 hectares of land can be urbanised for a projected population of 35.51 lakh by 2041.

The total area under YEIDA is divided into two phases for the purpose of planning and development. Phase 1 would be spread across 604 square kilometres, covering 171 villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bulandshahar districts, while the rest of the YEIDA area would fall under Phase 2.

In February 2023, the state government had added 55 villages in YEIDA area from Khurja and Secunderabad tehsil areas of Bulandshahar district. Following this, the agency preparing the master plan was directed to amend it by including newly added villages as well as the Chola railway station in YEIDA territory for planned and inclusive growth of the region.

Officials said that the inclusion of these villages and the railway station in the draft master plan has been completed and now it will be put in the board meeting for approval.