Over 1 lakh people register for Yamuna Expressway Authority’s residential plots scheme

With only five days remaining for the deadline for the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (YEIDA) residential plots scheme to expire, more than 66,500 forms have been sold, and around 29,000 people have deposited earnest money to book plots till Friday, officials said.

According to authority officials, the scheme is receiving “very good response” and over 1 lakh people have registered till Friday.

The scheme

The scheme offers as many as 1,184 residential plots in three YEIDA sectors, including Sector 16, 17 and 20, which are located along the Yamuna Expressway.

The residential plot scheme was launched on August 8 and the last date to apply for the scheme is September 1. The plots on offer will be allotted through a lucky draw, to be held on October 18, 2023.

Seeing good demand: CEO of YEIDA

Arun Vir Singh, CEO, YEIDA, said that the residential plot scheme is much in demand and is receiving “very good response” as nearly 1.08 lakh people have registered for the scheme till Friday and the number is still growing.

“As many as 66,518 application forms have been sold and around 54,097 applications have been successfully submitted. As many as 28,989 applicants have deposited their earnest money to book the plots till Friday. We are expecting these numbers to grow further,” Singh told Moneycontrol.

He said that these plots are located in proximity with the Yamuna Expressway and also Jewar Airport. Hence, the region is set to see rapid growth in the years to come. “So, people are willing to invest here. Upcoming projects like the Film City, industrial parks, medical device parks, textile parks, better connectivity with Noida and Greater Noida, among others, make the region further favourable for investments,” he said.

Land price and plot sizes

The YEIDA is offering residential plots at Rs 24,600 per square metre (sq m) under the scheme. Under the scheme, the Authority is offering plots in seven different sizes — 120 , 162, 200, 300, 500, 1,000, and 2,000 sq m. There are 194 plots on offer in the 120 sq m size category and 260 plots in the 162 sq m size category. The Authority is offering 466 plots in the 200 sq m category.

Similarly, 208 plots are being offered in the 300 sq m category while 24 plots are on sale under the 500 sq m category. Only 13 plots are being offered in the 1,000 sq m size category, while 19 plots are in the 2,000 sq m size category, the scheme document showed.