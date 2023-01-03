Sonam Kapoor sells apartment in Mumbai for Rs 32 crore

Sonam Kapoor.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has sold her luxury apartment at Signature Island in Mumbai for around Rs 32 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a real estate advisory firm, showed.

The built-up area of the third-floor flat is 5,533 sq. ft, the agreement for the sale and transfer showed.

The flat near Bandra Kurla Complex comes with four car parking slots. The buyer is SMF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

A stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore was paid for the transaction, the documents, which were registered on December 29, 2022, showed.

Local brokers said that the actress may have bought the apartment in 2015 for around Rs 17-18 crore and the price at which she has sold the apartment is fair and works out to be around Rs 60,000 per sq ft.

There was no response from the actress.

In February 2022, the actress was in the news after her husband’s New Delhi residence was robbed of cash and jewellery worth about Rs 2.4 crore.