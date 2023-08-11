Nearly 18,000 people register for YEIDA residential plot scheme in 3 days

A YEIDA official said that over 6,000 application forms had been sold as of August 10. (For representational purpose)

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (YEIDA) scheme for residential plots that was launched recently has received encouraging response from home buyers, with as many as 18,000 people having registered for the same till August 10, officials privy to the development said.

About 1,184 residential plots are up for grabs in three YEIDA sectors — 16, 17, and 20. The scheme, which opened for applications on August 8, will close on September 1.

“The residential plot scheme is receiving very good response. As many as 17,888 people have registered till August 10, and 6,022 application forms have been sold. Over 3,000 applications have been successfully submitted, and as many as 819 people have deposited the earnest money (to book the plot),” the YEIDA official told Moneycontrol.

The plots on offer will be allotted through a lucky draw, to be held on October 18, 2023.

The demand

The official said that there is huge demand for land parcels in the YEIDA area because of its good connectivity with Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, and other cities through the Yamuna and the Eastern Peripheral expressways. A pod taxi service between Jewar Airport and Pari Chowk, and the metro railway, will further boost last-mile connectivity in the region. Pod taxis are automated cars that travel on a track from point to point.

“People want to invest here because in the coming years the YEIDA region, especially along the Yamuna Expressway, will witness unprecedented growth thanks to the upcoming Noida international airport, and other projects like the Film City, industrial parks, etc. Land in Noida and Greater Noida is very expensive, but the YEIDA is offering residential plots at Rs 24,600 per square metre (sq m), which is very competitive. Hence we are seeing good response,” the official said.

Under the scheme, plots are offered in seven different sizes — 120 , 162, 200, 300, 500, 1,000, and 2,000 sq m.