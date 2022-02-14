English
    Migsun Group takes over project by Parsvnath in Greater Noida under PMC model

    The total gross revenue for Migsun Group from the project will be around Rs 250 crore.

    (Representative image) Greater Noida West in NCR is an example of an oversupplied market, where ready-to-move-in apartments are selling at price points witnessed in 2013-14. (Image via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

    NCR-based Migsun Group has announced that it has taken over Parsvnath Palacia, located in Greater Noida, under the project management consultancy (PMC) model. Total gross revenue for Migsun Group from the project is expected to be Rs 250 crore, the company said in a statement.

    Spread over 9 acres, the 2 and 3 BHK apartments are in 1,320 sq ft to 1,835 sq ft configurations. The project, with six towers and 442 units, provides a vast range of amenities including cycling and jogging track, gymnasium, swimming pool and lift.

    Also read: Migsun Group acquires Ansal IT City Park in Greater Noida

    “We are working on our plan to provide relief to the buyers of stuck projects. Since last year, we have acquired 11 projects. We are moving to complete the projects within the designated time limit,” said Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group.

    Recently, the Group announced that it has completed sales worth Rs 550 crore in Q3 FY21-22 and is targeting another Rs 700 crore by the end of Q4 FY 21-22; the sales were achieved from projects across the cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow.

