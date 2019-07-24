App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDIL allots flats without proper certificates, Mumbai's Slum Rehabilitation Authority slaps notice

The notice was issued to HDIL Galaxy Apartments in Kurla East for handing over flats without securing the occupation certificate, lift clearance and fire completion certificate for those flats

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has sent a notice to Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL) for not complying with regulations and issuing flats without proper certifications, reports DNA India.

The notice was issued to HDIL Galaxy Apartments in Kurla East for handing over flats without securing the occupation certificate, lift clearance and fire completion certificate for those flats. As per the notice, HDIL has been asked to complete all building wings, along with the flats being vacated within 30 days.

"The developer forced people to take possession by giving them fit-outs. The possession letter was used to give part possession of the flats illegally," the article quotes a source as saying, adding that SRA authorities failed in their duty.

The occupants living there are suffering due to this ordeal. "For the past few months, tankers used to supply us water, but Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stopped the same, saying HDIL had not paid property tax, so supplying water or electricity to the building would be difficult. We brought this up with company HDIL MD Sunny Wadhawan, but no action was taken. Members of A, B and E wings had to crowdfund to pay pending tax worth Rs 50 lakh," one of the building occupants said.

The builder has already charged buyers maintenance fees for two years. They also ended up paying development charges, society formation charges, and property tax in advance. However, none of this was submitted to the BMC.

Buyers in the three wings have approached the BMC for registering their wings as a builder-non-cooperative housing society, a resident told the paper, adding: "The builder has received a completion certificate from lift company, Schindler, but has not submitted the same to the BMC."
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Builders #HDIL #Kurla #mumbai #SRA #Tax

