Greater Noida Authority to launch warehousing scheme in Ecotech 16 soon

For Representational purpose

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is expected to launch a warehousing scheme in the Ecotech 16 sector soon, officials said. They said that Greater Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has given instructions in this regard while reviewing the industrial department on June 15. In the meeting, the CEO also directed officials to cancel the allotment of those who have not deposited money even after issuance of allotment letters in different schemes.

An GNIDA official said Maheshwari had directed officials to start preparations to bring out a scheme for warehousing plots in the city’s Ecotech 16 sector.

“To launch a scheme for warehousing we need large plots, which are available in Ecotech 16. We will now start preparing a plan to launch the scheme, where the number and size of plots, and their pricing will be decided. This process is likely to take 2-3 months,” the GNIDA official told Moneycontrol.

Project potential

He said that on-site inspections will be carried out before deciding on the number and size of plots to be offered.

The official said that the scheme will have good potential as it would cater to the demand for warehouses in Greater Noida, which is well-connected with rail and road networks. The official said that warehousing is the need of the hour and some firms have already evinced interest in opening warehouses in Greater Noida. However, the official refused to reveal the names of these firms.

Maheshwari also asked officials to draw up a list of top-20 defaulters who have not deposited the money even after allotment letters were issued to them in different schemes.