Greater Noida Authority puts 13 data centre plots on sale; scheme closes on July 4

Representative Image

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a scheme for the allotment of data centre plots. The scheme started on June 13 and the last date to apply will be July 4, officials said.

Under the scheme, 13 plots earmarked for data centres have been put on sale and will be allotted through e-auction, at which the authority aims to earn Rs 1,000 crore.

A GNIDA official said these data centre plots are located in two sectors in Knowledge Park-5 and Techzone.

“The scheme of 13 data centre plots was launched on June 13. Of these 13 plots, two plots are located in Knowledge Park-5 and the remaining 11 plots are located in Techzone. These plots range from 4,047 square metres to 1.07 lakh square metres in area,” the official said.

He said that the cumulative area of these 13 data centre plots is around 70 acres and the authority is expecting an investment of Rs 20,000 crore if all plots are allotted. As per estimates, these data centres are expected to generate 10,000 jobs, the official added.

The official said that because of good connectivity and availability of better infrastructure, Greater Noida has emerged as a hub for data centres, with keen interest shown by many companies.

The data centre scheme will close on July 4, but applicants can submit processing fee and documents till July 6 and July 8, respectively.

Those interested can visit the GNIDA website and web portal of State Bank of India (SBI) to download the brochure for more information about the scheme. Online applications for the scheme can be made through the SBI portal.