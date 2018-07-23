Delhi Metro Pink Line update: 8.1-km South Campus to Lajpat stretch expected to open within 15 days

The second stretch of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Pink Line connecting popular shopping centres such as Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar, is expected to open by next month, DMRC sources said.

The entire 59 km stretch is likely to be thrown open to the public by end of the year, they say.

The first stretch from Majlis Park to South Campus was opened in March this year. The second stretch from South Campus to Lajpat Nagar is likely to be opened by the beginning of August. The third stretch from Lajpat Nagar to Shiv Vihar is expected to be opened in two parts as there are land acquisition issues with Trilokpuri section, they said.

As many as 21.56 km are already functional and the next 8.1 km is expected to be thrown open by next month. That will make it around 29 km by August which will leave another 30 km to be opened by the end of the year.

The 8.1 km stretch from South Campus station to Lajpat Nagar station is expected to be opened in the next 15 days. Inspection of the stretch by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is slated for Tuesday (July 24), they said, adding post the inspection, the stretch is likely to be inaugurated early next month.

INA will the interchange station for the Yellow Line and Lajpat Nagar Station will be the interchange station for the Violet Line.

Next phase Lajpat Nagar to Shiv Vihar is expected to open in two parts due to land acquisition issues in the Trilokpuri section. The construction between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri stations has been held up due to land acquisition issues. The DMRC has been trying to rehabilitate more than 100 families in Trilokpuri area.

The Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar stretch (15 km) is likely to be opened in the next two months. Trials are currently on, sources say.

The 59-km Pink Line is Delhi Metro’s longest corridor and runs from Majlis Park in the north to Shiv Vihar in north-east. The first corridor of the Pink Line, from Majlis Park to South Campus was opened on March 14, connecting north and south campuses of the Delhi University on the DMRC network for the first time.

After the opening of the Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar section, the total length of DMRC's network will be 296 kilometers.