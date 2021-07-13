DDA gives final nod to development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) under MPD 2021

Delhi Development Authority on July 13 gave its final approval for the development of the affordable rental housing complexes under its master Plan of Delhi 2021, DDA source said.

The proposal paves the way for ARHCs on privately owned land/ land owned by government agencies/ government Agencies/ DE appointed by government agency on priority basis. This will also include plots auctioned by DDA where developer wishes to utilize the purchased plot for ARHC, DDA said.

This will create vibrant, sustainable and inclusive affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants and urban poor. The proposal had been taken up in line with the Operational Guidelines for ARHC Scheme, issued by the government, it said.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Tuesday through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Anil Baijal, Lt. Governor and chairman of DDA and was attended by Anurag Jain, Vice Chairman, DDA, DDA and other members of the Authority including Vijender Gupta, MLA, Somnath Bharti, MLA, O P Sharma, MLA among others.

Following the preliminary approval at the Authority meeting held on March 3, public notice was issued for inviting objections/suggestions. All the objections/suggestions received, were placed before the Board of Enquiry and Hearing.

It will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its consideration and final notification, DDA said.

As per the approved norms, the Housing Complex will consist of a mix of dwelling units (single bedroom/double bedroom) and dormitory of 4/6 beds including all common facilities. A maximum overall FAR of 50% over and above the permissible FAR is also being provisioned, free of charges, to incentivize the concept of ARHCs in Delhi.

The policy provides for a maximum 10% of permissible FAR to be utilised as commercial component, which could be rented or sold by the developer entity. The occupancy of the ARHCs will be granted on the basis of License Deed with a minimum tenure of three months and a maximum tenure of three years, ensuring accessibility to all the eligible beneficiaries for ARHCs, DDA said.

The proposed ARHCs will ensure affordable and easily accessible rental housing in vicinity of their work places to the urban poor and migrant workers in Delhi.

“Rental housing for migrant labour in Delhi will receive a fillip with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approving inclusion of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) scheme in Master Plan 2021,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, national president, NAREDCO.

“The ARHCs will ensure affordable and easily accessible rental housing in vicinity of the work places for urban poor and migrant workers in the Capital, which will have a major impact on the proliferation of slums as also enable new projects under ARHC,” he said.

He also welcomed the proposed maximum overall FSI of 50 per cent over and above the permissible FSI being provisioned free of charges, to incentivize the concept of ARHCs in Delhi.

DDA’s approval for ARHC is a major step forward for the Central government’s aim to provide affordable rental housing for migrant workers. The dearth of suitable affordable rental housing in major cities led to mass exodus of migrants who had zero income during the lockdown in early 2020. Delhi-NCR was one of the major regions to witness such an exodus during the period, said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants.

For developers too, it can be a viable option for building homes for their labour force who, in crises like this pandemic, will not be forced to return to their hometowns because there isn't enough suitable affordable rental housing available in the cities, he said.

The Authority on July 13, also gave final approval to the Dynamic Parking Norms for Delhi. The parking norms have been formulated based on the study conducted by DUAC and discussions with NIUA, MCD’s and tractor transportation experts. It will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GOI for its consideration and final notification.

The policy has rationalized the parking norms of Delhi to cater to the current and future requirements of the city. Metro deductions and multi-level car parking deduction have seen inbuilt while calculating parking requirements for various use categories. Once notified, these norms shall be applicable on the new as well as all the ongoing projects.

The Authority has also approved Plinth Area Rates (PAR) used for the calculation of construction cost of flats using the standard costing formula for financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 for the inventory of flats that were offered for the first time in DDA Housing Scheme 2021; flats offered for the first time in DDA Housing Scheme 2019; old inventory flats offered prior to DDA Housing Scheme 2019, DDA said in a statement.

Revision of land rates for computation of conversion charges for commercial and industrial properties and multilevel parking seeking conversion from leasehold to freehold for the years 2019-20 to 2021-22 was also approved, it said.