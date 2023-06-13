Chintels Paradiso case: Gurugram district administration asks residents of Tower G to vacate flats in 15 days

Chintels Paradiso

Following the structural safety audit report of Tower G of Chintels Paradiso Society in Sector 109, Gurugram, where a portion of Tower D collapsed all the way to the first floor last year, declaring it unsafe to live, the district administration issued an order directing the residents to vacate the tower within 15 days.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the evacuation orders for Tower G of Chintels Paradiso. The structural audit report released by IIT Delhi declared Tower G unsafe for human habitation.

"Using the powers vested in Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as well as Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has asked the residents of Tower G to vacate their flats in the next 15 days. The District Town Planner (Enforcement) has been appointed as the nodal officer and duty magistrate for this work. Legal action will be taken against those who violate these orders," the administration said.

On June 2, 2023, the structural safety audit report of towers A and G of Chintels Paradiso Society, which was vetted by IIT Delhi, declared that Tower G was "unsafe for habitation", while Tower A was at the moment found safe to live.

This is the fourth tower in the society that has been declared "unsafe to live" after a structural safety audit. Prior to this towers D, E and F were declared "unsafe to live".

Manoj Singh, a resident of Chintels Paradiso, said, “We are really sad to learn that the administration has invoked DMA to vacate Tower G without arranging any alternate flats for the residents to shift in the interim, till the time the builder reconstructs and hands back safe flats to us. (This is) in clear violation of DMA (Disaster Management Act) which mandates that alternate rehabilitation arrangements (be made). We appeal to the district administration to kindly order the builder to immediately arrange equivalent alternate accommodation for us where we can shift and stay till the time the builder reconstructs and hands back safe flats to the affected residents."

Singh said that if the district administration is unable to ask the builder to arrange alternative accommodation, then the district administration itself should arrange equivalent accommodation where residents can shift till the builder reconstructs and hands back safe flats to the residents.

He also alleged that the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court and by issuing such orders, the admin has not just violated the DMA Act but is also in contempt of the SC. "We will bring this to the notice of the Supreme Court and pray for passing the right order,” he said.

There was no immediate response from the administration and also the developer on these developments.