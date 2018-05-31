Affordable housing policy approved by Haryana cabinet

The Haryana Cabinet today approved a comprehensive affordable housing policy - 'Housing for all-2018' for core areas of municipalities in the state.

To implement the policy, the power under the Haryana Development and Regulations of Urban area Act, 1975, would be delegated by the Town and Country Planning Department to the Urban Local Bodies Department, an official release said.

According to the policy for core areas, projects would be allowed in core areas of municipal towns with an area of minimum one acre and maximum five acres, while the floor area ratio (FAR) should be 250 and for 2.5 to 5 acres it should be 275.

The allotment rate has been fixed at Rs 4,000 per sq ft in hyper potential zones, Rs 3,000 per sq ft in high potential zones, Rs 2,500 for medium potential zones and Rs 2,100 per sq ft in low potential zones.

The identified beneficiaries would be provided financial assistance of Rs. 2.5 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh under centre's share and Rs 1 lakh under the state's share).

Keeping in account that a limited number of projects shall be allowed under this policy and the sale is to be effected at a predetermined rate, the license fees and internal development charges shall stand waived off.

However, scrutiny fees at prescribed rates would be levied.

Similarly, in order to minimize the impact of external development charges rates (EDC) on the viability of such projects, the rates and schedule of EDC applicable on plotted colonies shall be levied.

For the allotment procedure, first preference would be given to physically handicapped persons, senior citizens, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other backward classes, minorities, single women, transgenders and other weaker and vulnerable sections of the society, an official release said.

The state cabinet has also decided to revise water rates for "irrigation purpose" and "other than irrigation purpose" with the amendment of Haryana Canal and Drainage Rules, 1976. The rates for irrigation purposes are being revised after 18 years.

In another decision, the state cabinet approved the enhancement of petty grant of MLAs from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per annum from the current financial year.