English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI to hike by another 100 basis points by early 2023: Capital Economics

    The house remains comfortable with its view that the repo rate will rise to 6.40% by early 2023 and expects another 50-basis-point hike at the next meeting in late September. The RBI will revert to 25-basis-point hikes after that once inflation has peaked.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India.

    The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise its key policy rate by another 100 basis points by early next year as the central bank continues to focus on bringing inflation down, Capital Economics said August 5.

    “The RBI today raised the repo rate by 50bps to 5.40 percent as we had anticipated, and struck a relatively hawkish tone despite inflation surprising to the downside in recent months,” Shilan Shah, Senior India Economist, said. “It’s clear that the tightening cycle still has legs and we expect another 100bps of hikes by early 2023.”

    The house remains comfortable with its view that the repo rate will rise to 6.40% by early 2023 and expects another 50-basis-point hike at the next meeting in late September. The RBI will revert to 25-basis-point hikes after that once inflation has peaked.

    Also Read: As RBI gives an umbrella for rupee, bonds are left in the downpour

    Capital Economics already had a hawkish call compared with consensus expectations. Several economists had recently started to scale back their expectations on the so-called terminal repo rate as commodity prices have come off their recent record highs.

    Close

    Related stories

    Inflation may resume rising for another couple of months due to base effects pushing up food price inflation and firms passing on higher input costs to consumers, Capital Economics said.

    India’s retail inflation has stayed above the ceiling of the RBI’s 2 percent to 6 percent target range for several months in a row.

    The key price gauge has averaged above 6 percent for two consecutive quarters and is expected to breach the ceiling for another quarter, triggering the condition for the rate-setting panel to explain its failure to the government. The RBI projects retail inflation at 6.7 percent and growth at 7.2 percent for this financial year.

    On the rupee, Capital Economics said that continued intervention should ensure that the bulk of depreciation is in the rear view mirror. The house expects the rupee to end the year weaker than its forecast of 80 per dollar.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Capital Economics #central bank #credit policy #Economy #monetary policy #policy #RBI #repo rate #Reserve Bank of India #Rupee
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 02:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.