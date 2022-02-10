RBI Policy: MPC retains key rates unchanged, no change in policy stance

Reserve Bank of India (Representative image)

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on February 10 kept both the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively. Also, the panel continued with the so-called ‘accommodative’ stance, indicating its continued readiness to cut rates or stay on hold.

Repo is the rate which the central bank lends short term funds to banks. Reverse repo is the rate at which the RBI borrows short-term deposits from banks.

''Core inflation remains elevated and CPI inflation remains higher but is on anticipated lines...Continued policy support is warranted for a durable recovery in the economy, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his bi-monthly policy review.

The RBI had infused significant amount of liquidity into the financial system through both direct and indirect measures to help the banking system tide over the Covid-19 pandemic. But, with the growth scenario improving and inflation risks looming, unwinding the easy money policy is critical.

The RBI has cut the repo rate by 250 bps since February 2019 to help the economic growth. But post this, the rate-setting body has adopted a prolonged pause waiting for cues on growth-inflation signals.

Broadly, the MPC has taken a growth-supportive stance for the last two years, even ignoring the near-term risks on inflation in a bid to recover lost growth momentum.

After a lull, the Indian GDP is expected to pick up. Adjusted to inflation, the Indian GDP is expected to grow to 9.2 percent in 2021-22, significantly higher than what the World Bank has projected at 8.3 percent in FY22.

On other side, Inflation remains in the territory where the central bank doesn’t want it to be—closer to the upper band of 6 percent. The retail inflation jumped to 5.59 percent in December 2021, thanks to an unfavourable base effect. MPC has a mandate to keep inflation in a range of 2 per cent to 6 per cent.

What does the move mean to markets?

The RBI policy status quo will mean that markets too will be on a wait and watch mode for the next two months. The MPC is widely expected to hike the reverse repo rate, the rate at which the RBI borrows money from the markets, in the April policy.