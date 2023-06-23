RBI Bulletin: Retail loans contributed to more credit growth than industrial, services sectors

Retail bank credit has emerged as a major contributor to the overall bank credit growth

Retail bank credit has emerged as a major contributor to the overall bank credit growth, especially after the onset of the COVID pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monthly Bulletin said on June 23.

The Bulletin, a monthly publication that offers insights into the developments in domestic and global economies, doesn’t represent the views of the central bank.

Empirical assessment of the retail credit cycle suggests that the ongoing retail-shift is cyclical and not permanent.

“Amongst the categories of retail credit, housing loans are found to be most sensitive to interest rates and asset quality of banks, followed by vehicle loans and unsecured loans,” said the bulletin.

