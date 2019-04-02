App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

P&W engine glitches ground another IndiGo plane in Pune

The plane is powered by the already troubled Pratt & Whitney engine.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A Pune-Nagpur flight of IndiGo--an Airbus A320 Neo was grounded soon after takeoff Tuesday due to "excessive engine vibrations"--sixth such incident in the past two weeks alone, an airline industry source said.

The plane is powered by the already troubled Pratt & Whitney engine.

This is the sixth incident of midair glitches in the P&W engine-powered planes of IndiGo in the past two weeks alone, as the carrier continues to grapple with P& W engine issues even after three years of A320 Neo induction when the problem was first reported which led to grounding of several planes at frequent intervals.

Queries seeking a detailed response to these half-a- dozen incidents sent to the airline's chief spokesperson C Leekha, and Pratt & Whitney India head Palash Roy Chowdhury remained unanswered, while one of the airline spokespersons said the aircraft could not complete its journey and made a comeback after the pilot observed "engine caution" message.

related news

"After takeoff from Pune, the pilot observed engine caution message forcing the aircraft to return. The aircraft is being investigated by our technical team now," she said seeking to downplay the incident and refused to comment on other similar incidents.

As per the source, on April 1, in another incident, the engine of a A320 Neo (VT ITB) from Jaipur to Hyderabad, also failed midair after detecting oil chips and was forced to return to Jaipur and subsequently grounded.

"Another of A320 Neo (VT-ITJ) is also grounded in Guwahati for the past 10 days after its engine reported high vibrations. The aircraft is now awaiting engine replacement," said the source.

A quick check at one of the aircraft tracking websites did not show any record for this plane.

On March 29, IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Istanbul was made to land in Kuwait after getting a snag warning in one of the two PW engines powering the Airbus A320 Neo.

Earlier, another A320 Neo (VT IZJ) was also diverted to Kuwait after its engine failed when the plane was enroute to Doha.

Then on March 21, yet another A320 Neo (VT-IZH) made a midair return while operating to Delhi from Hyderabad owing to similar engine glitches, the source added.

Besides, the airline was also forced to change the P&W engine of its brand new A321 Neo after it experienced heavy vibrations during a flight last week, as per the source.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Business #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation #Pratt & Whitney

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Experience is Helping us Win Key Moments: Fleming

Cong's Promise to Repeal Sedition Law Will Make Terrorists Smile, Says ...

Wayanad Ground Report

Chhattisgarh Man Gets 20 Years' Imprisonment for Raping Toddler

‘Will Not Treat Loan Default by Farmers as Criminal Offence’: Rahu ...

Unable to Pay EMIs, Pilots Write to DGCA, Jet CEO; Seek Interest on Sa ...

UP BJP Leader’s 36-second ‘Kamal Kamal Kamal’ Chant in Rally Goe ...

Taliban Commander Among 12 Killed in Afghanistan

ED Attaches Rs 315 Crore Assets of Firm Linked to TDP MP

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey Series Finals in Bhubaneswar still on sche ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: RCB end with 158/4

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's new still shows Chulbul Pandey taking a strol ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

Omar Abdullah schools Gautam Gambhir, advises him to tweet about thing ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.