    Punjab sticks to paddy amid depleting groundwater

    Over 35 years ago, in 1986, a government report on crop diversification, led by economist S.S. Johl, recommended at least 20% area under paddy and wheat, the dominant crops in Punjab, should be shifted to other crops for ecological sustainability, primarily prevention of groundwater depletion. The predicted impact of a large paddy area on groundwater has come true – currently 80% of the state is in the red zone due to the overexploitation of groundwater.

    Mongabay .
    January 28, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

    Despite years of discussions to phase out paddy in Punjab, owing to its impact on groundwater, latest data shows that the paddy crop area still dominates agriculture in the state. Paddy is currently grown over 87% of the total area under kharif crops (June-October) in Punjab, according to data shared by the Punjab Agriculture department which notes that in the current 2022-23 kharif season, the area under paddy, was 3.13 million hectares out of 3.59 million hectares under kharif crops.

    Punjab is currently the highest extractor of groundwater in the country and 97% of it is being used in irrigation, mainly for paddy, as per Central Ground Water Authority’s last available Ground Water Estimation report 2020. The seriousness of the problem was apparent in a statement by the monitoring panel of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) under Chairman Justice Jasbir Singh (retd) when it stated last year in May that if the present rate of extraction continues, the state would be left with groundwater for 17 years, till 2039.

    Paddy is a water-intensive crop and needs around 5000 litres to grow a kilogram of rice. Punjab had a diversified agriculture landscape before two cereal crops – paddy and wheat – were promoted as part of the union government’s thrust to attain food security, later pegged as Green Revolution.