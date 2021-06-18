MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Privatisation: Anxious over possible job loss, bank employees’, unions ready for indefinite strike

Bank Unions are worried that outsourcing of several jobs has already led to retrenchment in clerical roles and privatisation poses “a greater risk” to those positions

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
Many people join PSBs with job security in mind and fear this will change

Many people join PSBs with job security in mind and fear this will change

Bank employees and unions, anxious over the proposed privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs), have “vowed” to undertake indefinite strikes in case of “adverse announcements” such as loss of jobs or pension, Mint reported.

Devidas Tuljapurkar, convener of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions told the paper many are worried that even without directly handing over pink slips, bank employees may be pressurised to into large voluntary retirement schemes (VRS).

He further said that outsourcing of several jobs has already led to retrenchment in clerical roles and privatisation poses “a greater risk” to those in clerical positions.

CH Venkatachalam, general secretary of the All India Bank Employees' Association said they are awaiting clarity from the government, but was categorical: “… in case the scheme is detrimental to employees, we will go on indefinite strike unless such measures are rolled back.”

Notably, many people join PSBs with job security in mind and fear of this changing has grown after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2021 speech on February 1 said two more PSBs, besides IDBI Bank, will also be privatised to meet the Centre’s divestment target.

Close

Related stories

One bank employee told the paper they are “not sure about what is happening”, adding that many are “frustrated” from lack of clarity and losing several co-workers to the coronavirus pandemic. “I have a colleague who left a cushy job to come work at the bank and is now worried about losing his job,” he said.

Others also noted that privatisation would be “unfair” to those who joined these banks for benefits of a public sector jobs, adding that change in structure would be “difficult for many to adjust to”.

Sitharaman has since sought to allay these fears and had in March assured bank employees that their interests would not be hurt.

Notably, the government has not yet named which banks it plans to privatise, but multiple media reports hinted at the likely options – Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #banking #Business #India #privatisation #PSB
first published: Jun 18, 2021 01:40 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.