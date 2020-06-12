App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pricing problems: Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Lupin named in lawsuit in US

Attorney General Brian E Frosh in a statement issued on Wednesday said the new complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, focuses on 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars of sales in the United States and the complaint names 26 corporate defendants and 10 individual defendants.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma and Lupin are among the 26 drug makers facing a multi-state lawsuit filed in USA by Maryland Attorney General for alleged "conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade for generic drugs sold across the United States."

Attorney General Brian E Frosh in a statement issued on Wednesday said the new complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, focuses on 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars of sales in the United States and the complaint names 26 corporate defendants and 10 individual defendants.

The lawsuit seeks damages, civil penalties, and actions by the court to restore competition to the generic drug market.

Close

In addition to Maryland, the suit was joined by the attorneys general of all the other states in the USA.

related news

"This complaint shows again a tangled web of industry executives and sales people who met with each other on social outings and at trade shows, and had conversations that laid the groundwork for the illegal agreements.

Their price-fixing schemes cost patients, the State of Maryland and health insurance companies billions of dollars in unnecessary health care expenditures," Frosh said.

The complaint is the third to be filed in an ongoing investigation that is possibly the largest domestic corporate cartel case in the history of the United States, the statement said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Business #Companies #lawsuit #Lupin #US

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar reports 250 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking state's tally to nearly 6,000

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar reports 250 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking state's tally to nearly 6,000

Poverty surge to over 1 billion due to coronavirus, warns study

Poverty surge to over 1 billion due to coronavirus, warns study

Donald Trump to accept Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida

Donald Trump to accept Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.