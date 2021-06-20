PMC Bank depositors plan to move Bombay High Court seeking early refund, merger with a running bank

Aggrieved depositors of crisis-ridden Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) are planning to move the Bombay High Court seeking urgent resolution of the crisis and early refund to depositors, citing lack of clarity from the bank or the regulator on a clear time-frame to refund the depositors.

Depositors may also seek a merger of PMC Bank with any of the running private or public sector banks arguing that it will enable a quicker resolution, Manjeet Sabharwal, PMC Bank Depositors Action Team coordinator in Mumbai told Moneycontrol on June 20. The depositors are planning to move the petition against the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and PMC Bank Board, Sabharwal said.

"We are planning to move the Bombay High Court within the next few days and are currently preparing the petition in consultation with our lawyers. We are in no position to wait for another four to six months for deposit refund. It has been 20 months since the crisis began. How long can we wait?" asked Sabharwal.

On June 18, the RBI granted 'in-principle' approval to Centrum Financial Services Limited to set up a small finance bank (SFB), paving the way for the entity to take over the PMC Bank. This 'in-principle' approval has been accorded in specific pursuance to Centrum Financial Services Limited’s offer dated February 1, 2021, in response to the Expression of Interest notification dated November 3, 2020, published by the PMC Bank, the RBI said.

Granting approval to Centrum, the RBI said the approval is under the general “Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Finance Banks in the Private Sector” dated December 5, 2019.

It is learned that the PMC Bank depositors aren't happy with the choice of Centrum as the potential acquirer of PMC Bank. "Only a running bank, private or public, can resolve our issues at the earliest. We are interested only in an early resolution. That's what matters to us. Over 150 lives have been lost in connection with the PCM Bank crisis," said Sabharwal, whose family has a 'significant' amount deposited in the co-operative bank.

"What permutation or combination they will choose, we don’t know yet. So, it is premature. All we are saying and the assurance we are able to give you as well is that whatever the notification has, we will honour and deliver to that," Bindra said.