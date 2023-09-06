PM Modi calls for a global shift in climate strategy, says positive actions are needed

B20_MODI

While advocating unified global action against climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored that environmental sustainability demands a concerted international effort.

"In a deeply interconnected world, anything that affects such a huge population of the planet will surely have an impact on the rest of the world too. Therefore, the solution will have to be global in its scope," Modi said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He added that countries from around the world should come together and focus on positive actions to combat climate change, instead of focusing on restrictions, criticism, and blame.

"A disproportionate focus on restrictions, criticism, and blame cannot help us tackle any challenge, especially when we seek to do it together," Modi said, adding that, the world should prioritise and push positive actions such as energy transition, sustainable agriculture, and lifestyle transformation.

Speaking to Moneycontrol before the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi, Modi also called for the world to be more sensitive to the needs of the world and the underprivileged poor in the world.

"There is a need to understand that the poor and the planet, both need our help," Modi said.

He stressed that nations in the Global South, a term used to collectively refer to countries in Asia, Africa and South America, despite bearing the brunt of climate challenges, are ready to contribute significantly to the global solution if wealthier nations fulfill their commitments regarding finance and technology transfer. But this can happen if they are supported to take care of their poor people.

"A sensitive and empathetic approach that focuses on resource mobilization and technology transfer can do wonders," Modi said, emphasising his earlier call for developed countries to do the needed and fulfill their commitments on finance and technology transfer.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 which took place in Egypt in 2022, closed with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable nations grappling with the harsh impacts of climate-related disasters. Resonating that, Modi said that when it comes to the climate crisis, countries around the world should start taking responsibility and making things happen.

Citing the example of India, Modi highlighted that India has fulfilled its promise of meeting 40 percent of its energy demand from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

"We achieved this in 2021 itself, 9 years ahead of our promise," Modi said.

He added that India has been able to meet its goal not by reducing its energy consumption but by increasing our energy supply from renewables.

"The installed capacity of solar energy went up 20-fold. We are among the top 4 nations in the world in terms of wind energy," Modi said.

India is chasing an ambitious target of having an operational capacity of 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) by 2030.

Further highlighting the steps taken by the government to push for the use of renewable energy in India, Modi said that his government has provided incentives for the electric vehicle industry, launched a behavior transformation movement to avoid the use of single-use plastic, and made safe sanitation and cleanliness a social norm.

He also said that the government is working to popularize natural farming, is looking to boost the production and consumption of millets, and has led the Mission LiFE initiative which focuses on Lifestyle for Environment.

"There is a lot that is happening in India that has made a massive impact. Naturally, we have also spearheaded global efforts to bring countries together to care for our planet," Modi said.

Modi also said that there is a need for planet-conscious individuals in the world.

"Each lifestyle decision, if made with the planet’s welfare in mind, will benefit our future generations. This is why I said we must move from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilization," Modi said.

The Prime Minister's statement comes as India is gearing up to host the G20 Summit which will kick off on September 8 in New Delhi.

As part of the G20 Summit leaders from the group of 20 major economies of the world will discuss and find solutions to several key global issues including digital transformation, climate financing, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and food security among others.

The G20 summit will take place on September 9 and 10 in the New Delhi area, which will be out of bounds for the general public from the night of September 7.

The G20 meets annually at the heads of state and government level to discuss and agree on global issues.

While it initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, it has expanded its agenda over time to include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.