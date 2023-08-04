Govt to allow carbon credit trade in global market for some sectors: RK Singh

In total, the government plans to tap into offshore wind projects totalling 70 GW along the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The Union government is going to allow the trade of carbon credits in the global markets for certain sectors such as green hydrogen and offshore wind, Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh said on August 4.

Given that offshore wind projects are likely to take several years before they are actually commissioned, the government is going to start with the trade of carbon credit for green hydrogen in the global market.

"In green hydrogen, I am open to allowing a part of the carbon trade to be transferred to the country which buys green hydrogen from India. I am getting into an agreement with Japan on that and there are a few other such countries also we are in talks with," Singh said during a media interaction on August 4.

On June 30, the government notified a draft of the long-awaited Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, 2023. To be sure, the notification did not provide regulations, procedures and guidelines for the functioning of the carbon market and instead put the onus on a 'National Steering Committee' that has been constituted with the Secretary, Ministry of Power being the ex-officio-chairperson.

The move came against the backdrop of India's ambitious target of being net zero by 2070. In this context, a carbon market will help decarbonise the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. A carbon market in India, which as per the notification, as of now will be a regulated domestic one, will provide flexibility to entities in hard-to-abate sectors to supplement their own greenhouse emission reduction efforts with credits from the carbon market.

Offshore wind seabed lease tender soon

The minister said India will soon also see bids for offshore wind energy. The coastlines of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have a good potential for tapping into the offshore wind energy segment.

In May, the ministry of new and renewable energy had said India's first offshore wind seabed lease tender would be floated soon.

Despite possessing a 7,600 km coastline and significant offshore wind energy potential, India has been slow in developing offshore wind projects. Currently, there are no operational offshore wind projects in the country.

The focus has primarily been on onshore wind energy, but the government now aims to shift towards offshore wind due to challenges related to land availability and frequent regulatory changes at the state level.

In total, the government plans to tap into offshore wind projects totaling 70 GW along the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Seabed lease tenders for a trajectory of 37 GW by 2030 are scheduled to be issued.