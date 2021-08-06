business What you can learn from Radhika Gupta’s journey towards financial freedom In the run-up to Independence Day, Moneycontrol's Jash Kriplani caught up with Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, which manages Rs 54,400 crore worth of investor assets. Gupta talks about her own journey towards achieving financial independence at a young age, how her investment preferences have changed over time and her tips for anyone looking to achieve financial independence. In this video, Gupta talks about - Key elements in her journey towards financial independence - How idea of financial independence was inculcated in her at a very young age - How her asset allocation has changed from her early years as an investor and now - Lessons she has learnt from her mistakes