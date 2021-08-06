MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation

business

What you can learn from Radhika Gupta’s journey towards financial freedom

In the run-up to Independence Day, Moneycontrol's Jash Kriplani caught up with Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, which manages Rs 54,400 crore worth of investor assets. Gupta talks about her own journey towards achieving financial independence at a young age, how her investment preferences have changed over time and her tips for anyone looking to achieve financial independence. In this video, Gupta talks about - Key elements in her journey towards financial independence - How idea of financial independence was inculcated in her at a very young age - How her asset allocation has changed from her early years as an investor and now - Lessons she has learnt from her mistakes

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.