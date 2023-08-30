This Raksha Bandhan, gift your sister the priceless present of financial security

Raksha Bandhan

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. With its origins steeped in mythology and history, this festival has transcended time and continues to hold immense significance in contemporary society. While the traditional exchange of gifts and the tying of the sacred thread or ‘rakhi symbolises the promise of protection and love between siblings, there is a modern aspect that can enrich this festival even further—the gift of financial security. In a world that is rapidly evolving, providing one's sister with the gift of fiscal stability is not only thoughtful but also a testament to the enduring nature of this relationship.

Redefining raksha: beyond tradition

The essence of Raksha Bandhan lies in its name—'raksha' translates to protection, and 'bandhan' signifies a bond. Historically, this festival was a symbol of a brother's promise to protect his sister from harm. The ‘rakhi, a sacred thread, was tied around the brother's wrist as a symbol of the sister's love and a reminder of his duty. In return, the brother would offer his sister gifts and a vow to safeguard her throughout her life.

ALSO READ: SEBI’s proposed fee collection portal for advisors evokes mixed response

While the traditional sentiment of protection remains, the concept of safeguarding has evolved over time. Financial security, in today's world, plays a crucial role in ensuring the well-being and future of an individual. Hence, the idea of protection has extended beyond physical safety to encompass safety on the economic front as well.

The precious gift of financial security

Financial security is a gift that transcends material possessions. It is an investment in the sister's future, enabling her to navigate life's uncertainties with confidence and resilience. It empowers her to pursue her aspirations, make informed decisions and maintain her independence. Here are some thoughtful ways to gift your sister this invaluable boon this Raksha Bandhan:

1. Personal savings account: Open a savings account in your sister's name and deposit an initial sum. Encourage her to contribute to it regularly, thereby cultivating the habit of saving. This account can serve as a safety net during unexpected situations or as a fund for her future endeavours.

ALSO READ: Faceless Income – Tax Assessment: How Does It Work?

2. Education fund: Support your sister's aspirations to learn by setting up an education fund. Whether she wants to pursue higher studies or acquire new skills, this fund can ease the financial burden and enable her to focus on her growth.

3. Health insurance: A comprehensive health insurance policy ensures that your sister's wellbeing remains a top priority. In the face of rising medical costs, such a policy can provide her with access to quality healthcare without straining her finances.

4. Retirement planning: It is never too early to start planning for retirement. Consider investing in a retirement account for your sister's long-term financial security. This gesture highlights your commitment to her wellbeing throughout her life journey.

ALSO READ: MC30 scheme review: Why PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund is a long-term wealth creator

5. Investment portfolio: Introduce your sister to the world of investments by creating a diversified investment portfolio. This can include stocks, bonds, mutual funds or real estate. Educate her about the potential benefits and risks of each investment, allowing her to make informed decisions.

6. Emergency fund: Help your sister establish an emergency fund that covers three to six months' worth of living expenses. This fund acts as a safety net during unexpected events such as job loss or medical emergencies.

7. Financial literacy: Knowledge is empowerment. Offer to educate your sister about basic financial concepts like budgeting, managing credit and understanding taxes. Equipping her with financial literacy will enable her to make sound financial decisions throughout her life.

8. Estate planning: While it may seem premature, discussing and planning for the distribution of assets is a responsible step. Encourage your sister to create a will and establish her preferences for her estate. This ensures that her wishes are respected and her legacy is preserved.

9. Fixed deposit: You can get your sister to invest in fixed deposit schemes, particularly those tailored for women like Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023, which offers an interest rate of 7.5 percent that is compounded quarterly.

Strengthening the ‘rakhi’ bond

The beauty of bestowing financial security on your sister is that it not only reinforces your relationship but also reflects your genuine concern for her happiness and wellbeing. It is a testament to the modern era's understanding of the complexities of life and the importance of preparedness.

ALSO READ: Your bank can auction your property if you default on EMIs

Incorporating financial security into Raksha Bandhan traditions does not diminish the festival's traditional values. Instead, it enriches the celebration by acknowledging the changing dynamics of sibling relationships and the realities of the modern world. It demonstrates the deep love and commitment you have for your sister, ensuring that she can face the future with strength and confidence.

Conclusion

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, let us redefine the concept of protection and embrace the holistic idea of safeguarding our loved ones. The gift of financial security is a timeless gesture that transcends material possessions, highlighting our commitment to our sisters' happiness and future. By embracing this contemporary aspect, we can enrich the age-old celebration and make Raksha Bandhan truly memorable, commemorating the enduring bond between siblings in a meaningful and impactful way.