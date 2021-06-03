MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

SEBI raises foreign investment limit for mutual funds to $1 billion

The move will help mutual fund industry as international schemes have been gaining popularity among investors

Jash Kriplani
June 03, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

With international diversification getting more recognition, and investor flows moving into such mutual fund (MF) schemes, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has now increased the overseas investment limit to $1 billion.

Steady increase in limits

In November, 2020, SEBI had doubled this limit to $600 million from $300 million for each fund house. However, SEBI has not changed the overall limit for the mutual fund industry, and kept it at $7 billion.

“Inflows into international schemes have increased quite a bit. Even when the limits were increased last year, some fund houses were apparently close to the enhanced limits,” says Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer, at PPFAS MF.

The new circular states that each mutual fund can make investments in overseas exchange traded funds (ETFs) of up to $300 million, but within the overall MF industry limit of $1 billion.

Close

Related stories

Fund houses have been rolling out several funds that invest in international markets, recently .

Some of the recent fund launches include Edelweiss MSCI India Domestic & World Healthcare 45 Index Fund, SBI International Access US Equity – FoF, Axis Global Innovation Fund of Fund and HSBC Global Equity Climate Change Fund of Fund.
Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
TAGS: #investing #Mutual Funds #SEBI
first published: Jun 3, 2021 08:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.