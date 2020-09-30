172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|sbi-yono-app-update-you-can-now-check-balance-view-passbook-without-logging-in-heres-how-5903391.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI YONO app update: You can now check bank balance, view passbook without logging in; here's how

SBI Yono app now offers pre-login features. Read on to know what this means and how you can check balance and make transactions without logging into the app.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced special features on the SBI YONO app that allows customers to access their bank account details and make transactions without logging in to the app.  

SBI YONO app now offers pre-login features which means you can now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in. In a tweet, SBI said: "Now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Bank quick with YONO SBI!".

What changes in the YONO app by SBI?

> There will now be a view balance and quick pay option with the login option on the SBI YONO app.

> A 6-digit MPIN or biometric authentication/face ID or user ID and password are required to use this facility.

Close

Steps to check balance, m-passbook in SBI YONO app without login:

- You can use MPIN

- User ID and Password

- Biometric

- Click on the ‘View Balance’ option to check the balance in the YONO app without logging in.

- After this, one has to choose MPIN or User ID and Password or Biometric Authentication or Face ID.

- The balance of all accounts linked to the YONO app can be checked after authentication.

- Below the account balance will be the option of ‘View Transactions’, on which you can see the transaction details i.e. m-passbook of selected accounts.

- With the help of 'OTP management feature', the users can now set the limit of their transactions.

What is the SBI YONO Quick Pay feature?

Without logging into the app, by clicking on the ‘YONO Quick Pay’, users can transact up to Rs 2,000. The authentication will have to be done through one of the MPIN / Biometric Authentication / Face ID / User ID and Password for this facility.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #personal finance

