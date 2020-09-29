172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|punjab-national-bank-introduces-special-debit-card-benefits-for-customers-5898751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab National Bank introduces special debit card benefits for customers

Under the 'addon card' facility, three debit cards can be taken on one bank account, according to PNB. This facility is introduced keeping in mind the convenience of bank's customers. Simultaneously, under the addon facility, three accounts can be linked to one debit card.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has introduced 2 facilities for its customers known as 'addon card' and 'addon account'.  Customers can link 3 different bank accounts with one debit card under these facilities; three debit cards can also be taken simultaneously on a bank account, the bank informed on its website.

Usually, all banks give ATM-debit cards to their customers on one account. By introducing these facilities, PNB has totally changed this system.

Under the 'addon card' facility, three debit cards can be taken on one bank account, according to PNB. This facility is introduced keeping in mind the convenience of the bank's customers. Simultaneously, under the addon facility, three accounts can be linked to one debit card.

The customer can take 2 addon debit cards for family members in addition to the debit card issued for himself on his bank account. This includes, spouse, children and parents. Withdrawals can be made from the main account with the help of these cards.

There is a limit in linking 3 bank accounts to one debit card. At the time of issuing the card, three bank accounts can be linked to one card. One of these will be the main account and 2 will be different accounts, under this facility. 

As per the PNB website, through debit card, transactions can be done from any of these 3 accounts. This facility will be only provided at PNB ATMs. Only if the ATM of another bank is used, transactions will be done from the main account. The bank account can be of any CBS branch of PNB but all three accounts should be in the name of the same person.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 02:02 pm

