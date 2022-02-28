Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund ropes in BOI AXA MF head Anthony Heredia as new CEO

Anthony Heredia is set to join Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund as its new chief executive officer (CEO), replacing Ashutosh Bishnoi, according to sources.

An e-mail query sent to Mahindra Manulife MF didn't elicit any response till the time of publishing.

This comes after MC Insider had said that the MF arm of a conglomerate was looking for a new CEO. Mahindra Manulife MF is a joint venture of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Manulife Investment Management (Singapore).

Heredia was earlier heading BOI AXA Mutual Fund and before that he was heading Baroda MF. Prior to that, he was managing director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and senior vice president at HSBC Asset Management. He has also worked as associate vice president of business development at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

Just a few days back, BOI AXA MF informed its unitholders through a notice that Heredia had ceased to be its CEO.

Mahindra Manulife MF aims to take advantage of the wide reach of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to go beyond the top-30 cities, also known as B-30 in industry parlance. At the end of December, the fund house had assets under management of Rs 7,910 crore.