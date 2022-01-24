MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Ecommerce giant shown its place, MF head eyes a door marked exit, investor fuels drama at fintech, deal buzz and more

Moneycontrol News

Last Updated: January 24, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

WE DON'T NEED YOUR MONEY

WE DON’T NEED YOUR MONEY

The top executive of an ecommerce giant under fire from regulators recently met a lawmaker and made a case that its litany of troubles in India were unfair because it was making big investments in the country. The lawmaker gave a patient hearing, turned to his secretary and asked to bring a file. He showed the executive a list of companies that were the biggest investors in India. The ecommerce company did not figure in the list. The lawmaker told the executive that there are far bigger investors in India that are complying with Indian laws. “If you don’t like it here, you are free to leave. We don’t need your money,” he said.

MUTUAL FUND CHRONICLES

MUTUAL FUND CHRONICLES

There is buzz on the Street that a high-profile head of a mutual fund (MF) is evaluating fresh opportunities and may be on the way out. We aren’t sure what seems to have triggered these sudden whispers. In a case of juicy timing, the MF arm of a conglomerate is on the hunt for a new CEO. Could these events be related? Well, maybe, maybe not. The buzz of the exit of this top executive, who is quite active on social media, has grown since the first firm has seen other senior exits in the past few months. That in turn has also led to speculation that the departed folks may be starting a new outfit and would look at poaching their former colleagues.

BACKDOOR DRAMA AT A FINTECH

BACKDOOR DRAMA AT A FINTECH

This fintech founder's exit has led to many tongues wagging. But here's something we hear that you may not know. Grapevine suggests that a key investor in the firm put indirect pressure on the founder to leave. The investor did so by allegedly leaking details of an email conflict with the founder to the press. MC Insider learns that this additional layer of scrutiny is part of what sealed the deal to send the founder on leave.

BEGINNING OF THE END OF STARTUP FROTH?

BEGINNING OF THE END OF STARTUP FROTH?

The startup funding boom has almost become par for the course. People are surprised when there *isn't* a unicorn every other day. But the tide may be turning with hot tech stocks in the US such as Peloton and Robinhood over 50% lower than a few months ago. In India, too, murmurs of a slowdown and funding rounds becoming more rational are beginning. How long till the music stops?

LEGACY SPATS AND LENDERS

LEGACY SPATS AND LENDERS

The long legal battle between this banker and his former employer is apparently coming to an end. The case pertains to the bank sacking the banker abruptly without notice many years ago. The action was allegedly an end result of the banker's fight with the then management. The action caused quite an uproar at that point among bank employee unions. This banker, also a prominent trade union leader of yesteryears, is since then waging a legal war demanding compensation for this action. The case was going on for years. We hear a judgement on this is likely to come soon. Who will have the last laugh? The bank or the banker? Suspense isn't over yet!

OMICRON? WHAT OMICRON?!

OMICRON? WHAT OMICRON?!

The Covid-19 era has seen several instances of irresponsible behaviour by individuals in the public eye, be it from tinsel town or politics, and these are folks who are expected to set a good example. In some cases, the behaviour defies sheer logic and unfortunately this infuriating trend seems to have spread to bankers as well. Like take for instance this senior executive, who we are told, used to nonchalantly head to office, despite having family members at home who had tested positive! Pray why? The rest as they say is history and goes without saying that this landed the firm in a spot with the authorities. Sigh!

THE LAST STRAW INDEED…

THE LAST STRAW INDEED…

Ashneer Grover’s sudden leave of absence from BharatPe following the alleged use of abusive language by him against a Kotak employee and allegations of toxic culture at the firm has once again put the working culture of startups under the lens. But it’s not as if temper tantrums and abrasive and aggressive behaviour are limited to the world of emerging businesses. And sometimes this approach can rattle even the most loyal and dedicated of employees. We hear the support staff of this particular financial services advisory firm decided to take a ‘break’ from work for the first time in many, many years, having been driven to the wall with the mood swings of a member of the top brass.

FOLLOWING THE LODHA TRAIL

FOLLOWING THE LODHA TRAIL

The Lodha (now called Macrotech Developers) stock has risen sharply in the last six months giving confidence to other peers planning to make a D-street debut while the going is good. One such popular realty group with a strong presence in western India that flirted with an IPO nearly a decade back has now set its sights yet again on a listing. Last year, an Asian investment major had placed bets on the same firm.

MERGER POWER

MERGER POWER

A little birdie told us that there is chatter regarding a potential internal restructuring exercise at a certain group. According to them, the subsidiary of an EPC player is likely to get merged with the latter. The parent has bagged healthy orders of late…Hmmm…watch this space for more, folks!

A MENU FOR DEALS

A MENU FOR DEALS

Sticking to the subject of mergers, we hear a key hospitality firm is pushing the pedal on the consolidation front. So what’s on the cards? A likely merger next month is the gossip on the deal street. This is not the first time that this hospitality firm has been linked with a potential merger. A few years ago, there was similar buzz which was firmly denied. Let’s wait and watch to see which merger partner is on the menu this time.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #Ecommerce #MC Insider #mutual fund #Startup

