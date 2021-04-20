Check PF balance without UAN number; here's the step by step process

Representative image

For the benefit of EPFO members, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been taking steps to make Provident Fund (PF) investments more transparent.

EPFO subscribers can now check their PF or EPF balance without the Universal Account Number (UAN) number. A new adaptation has been made by the EPFO in its system. An EPFO subscriber would have to log in from the EPFO home page and follow some simple steps.

Here's how to check PF balance without UAN number:

> The PF or EPF account holder needs to log in on the EPFO home page

> Press the 'click here to know your PF balance' button

> After the click, the EPFO member will be redirected to a new page where he or she will have to fill in details

>Enter your state, EPF office, establishment code, PF account number and other details.

> Click on the acknowledgement button and the 'I agree' option

> Your PF or EPF balance will be displayed on the screen

Here's how to check PF balance with UAN number

> EPFO subscriber can check the PF balance via SMS or the missed call service

> PF balance check via SMS can be done by sending an SMS to 7738299899 from a registered mobile number.

> The SMS format is ‘EPFOHO UAN’. EPFO will reply to the SMS with the sender's PF balance

> An EPFO subscriber can also get their PF or EPF balance by giving a missed call on 011-22901406 from the registered mobile number