How to withdraw cash from SBI’s ADWM instead of using ATMs

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) urged its customers to use SBI's Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) for cash withdrawal instead of standing in queue for cash withdrawal from ATMs.

The procedure of withdrawing cash from ADWM is similar to ATMs. All you need to do is swipe the card into the machine and enter your PIN, money will be debited from the account.

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 22, 2020

In a tweet SBI said "Why stand in an ATM queue when you have ADWM to your rescue? Use our ADWM and withdraw cash quickly".

SBI has shared a 22-second small video clip explaining about ADWM along with the tweet. The bank said "We all have used this machine to deposit cash but we can even withdraw money from these machines".

SBI has 13,000+ ADWMs installed across the country.

SBI offers cash deposit and withdrawal service without even visiting the bank branch or any ATM. This is possible through the bank's ADWM. So, the next time you want to withdraw cash from an ATM and do not want to stand in a log queue, you can try SBI ADWM too.

SBI Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine - Here are the steps to withdraw cash

- Visit SBI ADWM in your locality with your debit card.

- Put a debit card into the ADWM. Select banking from the available options.

- Select your preferred language and press the next button.

- Enter your ATM PIN number.

- Select Cash Withdrawal from the options and then click on it.

- Now, type the amount to be withdrawn. The shutter of SBI's Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine will open. Now you can collect your money.

SBI, from September 18, is extending OTP-based cash withdrawal for Rs 10,000 and above throughout the day across all SBI ATMs in the country.