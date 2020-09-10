How to register complaint with SBI if money gets debited despite unsuccessful ATM transaction

Many times, we may have witnessed unsuccessful transactions from ATMs. As a result, no money is dispensed, but the cash is debited from the bank account. Every bank has a system to lodge online complaints. So, one must not worry about failed ATM transactions.

India's largest lender State Bank Of India (SBI) has a complaint website that allows its customers to register their complaint online. There may be various reasons behind failed ATM transactions.

It could be ATM malfunctioning, ATM could be out of cash, when an ATM is faulty, the bank credits the debited amount back into the account. Keep the transaction slip safe since it will be the transaction reference number.

Read More: SBI launches new facility for ATM users

SBI ATM failed transaction - follow these to lodge a complaint

- Log-in to the SBI website, then go to its CMS portal.

- Fill in the details like Customer Type, Account Number, Name of Complainant, Branch Code, Mobile Number, Email ID, Category of Complaint, Product & Services, and Nature of Complaint.

- Just after filling all these details, enter the Captcha code and then click on the submit button.

- After successful submission, you will receive a complaint number through which you can know the status.You will also receive the complaint number through SMS and email.

- Your complaint will be investigated and resolved within 7 days. You will also receive a message about what action has been taken on your complaint.

Here are some other ways:

Customer Care: Connect to the customer care executive. Normally the executive will give you a tracking number, and will file the matter for investigation. Upon verification, if this was genuinely an error from the bank’s side, they will refund your money to your account.

Visit the Branch: You can also visit the nearest bank branch to raise the issue.

Escalate: If it is still not done, you need to escalate the issue to the branch manager where you hold the account.

Ombudsman: If the amount has not yet been reimbursed despite your follow-ups and escalating the issue, approach the Banking Ombudsman by writing a complaint or file an online complaint.

Read More | SBI VRS scheme 2020: Who is eligible, compensation and other details you need to know

SBI has launched a new feature for customers' safety. Taking into consideration the rising incidents of ATM-related frauds. SBI will alert you by sending an SMS If you go to the ATM and want to check your balance or mini statement.