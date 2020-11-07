How pensioners can submit Jeevan Praman Patra from home

Pensioners need to furnish a life certificate or Jeevan Praman Patra to Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) once every year.

Pensioners can do so by either presenting themselves or by delivering the life certificate in the prescribed format every year in November.

By using a software application and secure Aadhaar-based Biometric Authentication System, pensioners can generate the 'Life certificate' online.

Whenever required, the pensioner and the PDA can access the digital life certificate which can be stored online.

Pre-requisites for generating a 'Digital Life Certificate’:

- Aadhaar number is must.

- Existing mobile number.

Pensioners are first required to register with the 'Jeevan Pramaan' to generate the certificate

Jeevan Pramaan/Life Certificate' online - Steps to register on it:

- Download 'Jeevan Pramaan' app.

- Visit new registration.

- Enter all the details like bank account number, Aadhaar number, name, pension payment order (PPO), and mobile number

- An OTP will be received on the registered number after clicking on 'Send OTP'

- Authenticate using Aadhaar after entering the 'OPT'

- A Pramaan ID will be generated after validation, then click on submit

How to generate:

- By using Pramaan ID and OTP, log in to 'Jeeven Pramaan' app

- Enter Aadhaar number, mobile number after selecting the 'Generate Jeevan Pramaan' option

- To click on generate OTP

- Enter OTP once received

- PPO number, name, name of the disbursing agency, etc. to be entered

- Confirmation message will be sent to the pensioner’s registered mobile number and Jeevan Pramaan will be displayed on the screen after scanning fingerprint/iris and authenticate it using the Aadhaar data