Franklin Templeton case: Unitholders vote in favour of winding up of six debt schemes

The unitholders of the six schemes in Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund have voted in favour of winding up the six debt schemes, showed the observers’ report submitted before the Supreme Court (SC), which was disclosed on January 18, 2020.

According to people in the know, more than 90 percent of the votes cast for the six schemes were in favour of the wind-up. Sources suggest the SC will next meet on January 25, 2020, to give directions on how the funds in the schemes should be paid back to the unitholders.

The voting was held between December 26, 2020, and December 28, 2020. Unitholders were also allowed to vote during video conference with trustees on December 29, 2020.

The six shut schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund have received Rs 13,789 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since these were shut in April last year.

Five of these six schemes are now cash positive, with the cash available at Rs 9,190 crore as of January 15, 2020. This final cash available for distribution will be subject to some fund-running expenses.

Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund holds 63 percent of assets in cash. Among other schemes, Franklin India Duration Fund holds 50 percent cash, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund (41 percent), Franklin India Credit Risk Fund (26 percent) and Franklin India Short Term Income Plan (nine percent).

Borrowing levels in Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund has come down and now stands at six percent of scheme assets.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had appointed former chief election commissioner Taruvai Subayya Krishnamurthy as observer for e-voting for Franklin Templeton’s schemes.

SC to take a call on next step

Depending upon the final directions given by the SC, the fund house could seek unitholders’ vote on whether they want to authorise trustees with the winding-up process or independent consultant Deloitte.

After the results of the second vote are out, unitholders of the five cash-positive schemes are likely to get the proceeds in their accounts.

The fund house could also look for opportunities to sell the schemes’ debt investments at reasonable valuations, to accelerate the process of repaying funds to the unitholders, following the authorisation vote.

The fund house had reached out to unitholders to vote on this in May 2020, before the matter became sub-judice, and this voting had to be put on the backburner.

The Karnataka High Court, which heard all the cases pertaining to the matter, finally ruled that trustees cannot wind up schemes without the approval of unithodlers.

Following which, Franklin Templeton appealed to the SC, as it maintained that the trustee has the authority to take a call on wind-up of the schemes. However, the fund house sought permission to seek unitholders’ vote, even as the SC examines whether such voting is mandatory or not.