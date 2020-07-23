Explained | How BHIM UPI users can record complaints online

Several consumers have taken to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in light of the pandemic. As observed in June, the UPI transactions were worth Rs 261,835 crore and the volumes recorded were 134 crore, up 73 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively, from April. This includes existing and new consumers transacting through UPI applications. The common UPI-based mobile applications are Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), among others.

The most common uses of UPI are to send and receive money instantly, pay utility bills, among others. While making these transaction, consumers have faced issues at times and there are been numerous complaints. The process to report the complaints related to transactions vary for each UPI mobile application.

Let’s discuss the process of reporting complaints online for BHIM users. The application was developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).

How should I report a transaction-related complaint in the BHIM mobile app?

In the BHIM UPI application, under ‘raise a complaint’ option, you will find your transaction history. You need to choose the transaction for which you want to raise a complaint. Then, you will find two options on the screen: raise concern and call bank.

In case you face any issue with the transaction, click on ‘raise concern.’ Then mention the issue in the online complaint form and submit it.

Suppose, you want to speak with the customer service of BHIM application to raise the complaint, then select second option which is ‘Call Bank.’ It will connect you to the customer care of BHIM on the toll-free number 1800-120-1740. You can also dial the UPI customer care helpline number directly to lodge the complaint.

What is ‘Get in Touch’ service in BHIM UPI?

‘Get in Touch’ is a customer care platform that allows consumers to lodge BHIM UPI related complaints. Any issues relating to login, registration, transaction, cashback, PIN, bank account, etc. can be recorded.

What are the steps to lodge a complaint using the ‘Get in Touch’ service?

In case you have a complaint regarding any of the above-mentioned services, follow the steps to lodge the complaint on the BHIM UPI app.

Step 1: Go to the ‘Get in Touch’ page through the BHIM UPI application or website. Here, you will find three segments – complaint, query and feedback.

Step 2: From the complaint segment, you need to select type of complaint (transaction/ cash back/ login, etc.) to register.

Step 3: Each complaint has multiple fields to be filled such as type of issue, your virtual payment address (VPA), date of transaction, email ID, registered mobile number and comment box to briefly explain your issue.

After the filling mandatory fields in the online complaint form, you need to solve the captcha and submit. The response to your complaint will be mailed to your registered email ID by the customer support team of BHIM UPI.

I have used my bank’s own UPI application for transaction. Where should I complain for any issue?

Some of you might be using your bank’s mobile application to perform UPI transactions instead of BHIM. In that case, for any complaints or transactional issues, you should approach your bank that has a separate customer care support team instead of BHIM customer care. For instance, if you make a transaction using BHIM SBI Pay mobile application, you need to lodge your complaint with SBI’s customer care.