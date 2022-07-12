English
    Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches focused equity fund

    The fund will be open for subscription from July 12 to July 25

    Jash Kriplani
    July 12, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

    Edelweiss Mutual Fund on July 12 launched a focused equity fund that will invest in 25-30 stocks including in the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) segments.

    The fund will look for investment ideas with strong established brands and emerging brands in both segments. It will also look for market leaders and emerging market share gainers and innovative companies.

    “India is set for one of the best periods of business growth and transformation driven by several factors including compelling demographics, enabling regulation, strong manufacturing push, and accelerated digitisation,” Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Edelweiss MF, said.

    The fund will steer clear from taking any macro or sector calls and stick to a bottom-up investing approach. It will also be market-cap agnostic, the company said.

    “We believe that some key opportunities that are likely to dominate future growth will be tethered to investment opportunities like brands, market share gainers, and innovators and disruptors.

    “To optimally capitalise upon these, we are launching the Edelweiss Focused Equity fund that will take concentrated exposure to companies within these three investing opportunities,” Gupta added.

    The benchmark for the fund will be NIFTY500 TRI. The fund will be open for subscription from July 12 to July 25.
    Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
    Tags: #investing #Mutual Funds #NFO #personal finance
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 11:01 am
