Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

e-PAN card | How existing customers can request for digital version

e-PAN is a valid proof of PAN. e-PAN has a QR code that possesses demographic details of PAN card holders such as the person's name, date of birth and photograph.

Moneycontrol News

A permanent account number (PAN) is a 10-character alphanumeric identifier, issued in the form of a laminated "PAN card", by the Indian Income Tax Department. It serves as an important proof of identification. PAN is also necessary for filing income tax returns.

e-PAN is a valid proof of PAN. e-PAN has a QR code that possesses demographic details of PAN card holders such as the person's name, date of birth and photograph. These details are accessible through a QR code reader and are duly recognised.

Here are the steps to request for e-PAN card if you already own PAN card

- Visit NSDL webiste

- Fill in the required details like PAN card no, Aadhaar no, Date of birth and GSTN (optional).

- This is a paid facility for downloading e-PAN cards.

- This facility is only available for whose latest PAN application is processed through NSDL e-Governance and / or e-Filing portal of Income Tax Department.

- Enter captcha

- e-PAN Card can be downloaded from the UTIITSL website.

- In case the user's mobile number and email are not registered, the user should get this done first by applying through a change/correction request application to avail the e-PAN download facility later.

- Through OTP-based Aadhaar authentication, the facility of downloading ePAN is available.

- ePAN cards will be provided to you by the above facilities and steps.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 10:06 am

