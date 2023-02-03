English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Budget 2023: All you need to know about EPF withdrawal, leave encashment

    Budget announcements included amendments to provide relief to salaried taxpayers withdrawing their provident fund balance or receiving leave encashment from their employers.

    Saraswathi Kasturirangan & Vijay Bharech & Shalakha Kedia
    February 03, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
    The current law provides for taxation of leave encashment received by employees while in service.

    The current law provides for taxation of leave encashment received by employees while in service.

    Maintaining continuity and stability in taxation, simplifying and rationalizing various provisions to reduce the compliance burden, promoting an entrepreneurial spirit and providing tax relief to citizens were some of the objectives of Budget 2023.

    Budget announcements inter alia included amendments to provide relief to salaried taxpayers withdrawing their provident fund balance or receiving leave encashment from their employers.

    TDS on withdrawal of Provident Fund balance

    The law provides for tax to be deducted at source on payment of accumulated PF balance due to an employee at the time of withdrawal if the period of contribution is less than 5 years.