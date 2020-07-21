Banking frauds | SBI shares tips for customers to stay safe from cyber crime

As online transactions increase, digital banking frauds have also surged across the country. State Bank of India (SBI) has shared some tips for its customers to stay safe while making online transactions.

The SBI has warned that the financial service sector has always been a target for cybercrime. "Protect yourself from cyber-criminals by staying alert and informed. Here’s what you can do to stay safe," SBI tweeted along with a short video clip shared on SBI's official Twitter handle.

If you transact online then ask yourself these things to avoid falling prey to cyber criminals:

- Have you received calls, emails and texts requesting your personal details or requesting you to make urgent payment?

- Do your bank accounts show transactions you did not perform?

- Have you shared your personal information or account-specific information with anyone?

SBI has advised citizens to report such cases of banking cyber frauds either to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or to the local police authorities.

Recently, the bank had sent out a mail to its customers with six important tips that they must follow while banking online.

"The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe," country's largest lender tweeted out.

Here are ways to file a complaint on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal:

To facilitate victims/complainants to report cyber crime complaints online, Government of India has started National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Complaints reported on this portal are dealt by law enforcement agencies/ police based on the information available in the complaints.

This portal aims to resolve complaints pertaining to cyber crimes only with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children.

It is imperative to provide correct and accurate details while filing complaint for prompt action.