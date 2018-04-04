Pepsico aims to double Kurkure sales in next 5 years

Beverages and food major PepsiCo India is aiming to double sales of its flagship snacks brand Kurkure in the next five years, a senior company official said.

The company is introducing new variants along with new youth centric packaging and investing further to strengthen its distribution network across all retail channels.

Besides, Pepsico is also taking brand Kurkure, which was started in India, to more geographies. It has introduced it in Bangladesh, which it has started to manufacture and sell.

"In Kurkure, we want to double our business in next five years," PepsiCo India Vice President, Snacks Category, Jagrut Kotecha, told PTI.

He further said: "Presently, Kurkure is a Rs 1,000 crore brand."

Besides domestic, Pepsico has plans to introduce Kurkure brand in more international markets, especially targeting the Indian diaspora.

"Though Kurkure was brand which was born and brought up in India, it's a brand which we are taking to multiple markets. You would now see Kurkure in Bangladesh," he said.

Pepsico is also manufacturing Kurkure in Pakistan and also exporting to Nepal from here. It also has presence in Canada and Middle East region and has just started to export it to Qatar.

"Wherever the Indian palate and profile is there, we are taking this brand philosophy and gradually we are moving our footprint," Kotecha said.

Pepsico presently sells Kurkure range of snacks in around ten countries.

"Our focus and strategy would be to play in India and then out of India. It would not be out and then India," he said adding "In the large part, we would double our sales through India only because here the core opportunity is."

As part of its global expansion of brand Kurkure, Pepsico would follow a mix strategy of local manufacturing and export from India, depending on the scale.

"Out footprint is where we can, we will make it locally, where we can not we would export it. we are keeping ourself flexible on that," Kotecha added.

The company is also reinvigorating Kurkure with power grains that cater to the rising trend of consumers looking for tasty yet guilt free everyday snacking options.