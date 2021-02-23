English
Patanjali's Coronil will not be sold in Maharashtra, says Anil Deshmukh

"Launching such a drug hurriedly and being endorsed by two senior Central Union Ministers is highly deplorable," Home Minister of the state said.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
File Image (Source: ANI)

Sale of Patanjali's Coronil will not be allowed in the state of Maharashtra, Home Minister of the state Anil Deshmukh said on February 23.

This comes a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA)  demanded an explanation from the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over his endorsement of the drug.

"Launching such a drug hurriedly and being endorsed by two senior Central Union Ministers is highly deplorable," Deshmukh said in a tweet, adding that the sale of this drug will not be allowed in the state.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna issued a clarification over the certification of Coronil, which the company claims is a legitimate cure for COVID-19.

"We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India," Balkrishna said.

Close

Without naming Patanjali or Coronil, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement saying that no traditional medicine for COVID-19 had been reviewed or certified.

"WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment COVID-19," WHO South-East Asia said in a tweet.
TAGS: #Anil Deshmukh #Coronil #Maharashtra #Patanjali
first published: Feb 23, 2021 05:24 pm

