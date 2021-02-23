Patanjali's Coronil will not be sold in Maharashtra, says Anil Deshmukh

File Image (Source: ANI)

Sale of Patanjali's Coronil will not be allowed in the state of Maharashtra, Home Minister of the state Anil Deshmukh said on February 23.

This comes a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded an explanation from the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over his endorsement of the drug.



Launching such a drug hurriedly and being endorsed by two senior Central Union Ministers is highly deplorable. Selling of #Coronil without proper certification from competent health organizations like #WHO, #IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra. (2/2)

— ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) February 23, 2021

"Launching such a drug hurriedly and being endorsed by two senior Central Union Ministers is highly deplorable," Deshmukh said in a tweet, adding that the sale of this drug will not be allowed in the state.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna issued a clarification over the certification of Coronil, which the company claims is a legitimate cure for COVID-19.

"We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India," Balkrishna said.

Without naming Patanjali or Coronil, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement saying that no traditional medicine for COVID-19 had been reviewed or certified.