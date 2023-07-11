One mobile number cannot be linked to multiple mobile banking users, says Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on July 11 said that unauthenticated or non-customer mobile numbers for boosting app registrations is factually incorrect.

The lender also said that one mobile number of a customer cannot be linked to multiple accounts with the bank's mobile application, BoB World.

"The point raised on using unauthenticated, stranger’s or non-customer mobile numbers for boosting app registrations is not factually correct as one mobile number can be counted with only one mobile app at any point in time. The Bank targets only active users who can get onboarded only through the system controls in place, rather than mobile app downloads or registrations," the bank said in a statement.

The clarification came after media reports said that Bob World was involved in tampering with customer accounts. The report alleged that the lender linked contact details of different people to increase the number of mobile application registrations.

"The 3 crore customers on our mobile banking app are users with active banking engagements and transactions on the app," the lender said.

