English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Olectra hydrogen buses to hit Indian roads within a year

    Olectra aims to contribute to the nation’s environmentally sustainable energy security through its hydrogen buses, the company has said

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST
    The buses are said to generate only water as tailpipe emissions

    The buses are said to generate only water as tailpipe emissions

    Olectra Greentech Limited has developed a "hydrogen bus", a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transport, which would be launched commercially within a year, the company said on February 23.

    Olectra, in association with technology partner Reliance, has taken this initiative in the wake of depleting natural resources and the negative impact of air pollution and emissions. It would also help the government to achieve its carbon-free hydrogen ambitions, the company said.

    "Olectra aims to contribute to the nation’s environmentally sustainable energy security through its hydrogen buses," the company mentioned in a release. "A single hydrogen fill allows the bus to travel up to 400 km. Hydrogen for this range coverage takes just about 15 minutes".

    Also Read: India’s first hydrogen train: Railways’ green initiative takes the heritage route

    The buses are said to generate only water as tailpipe emissions, which will be a unique selling proposition for phasing out old diesel and petrol systems and replacing them with green buses, according to the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd subsidiary.

    Related stories

    Established in 2000, Olectra is India’s largest silicone rubber/composite insulators manufacturer for power transmission and distribution networks.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hydrogen bus #Olectra Greentech Limited #Sustainable Energy #transport
    first published: Feb 23, 2023 12:08 pm