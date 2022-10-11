NPCI collaborates with Worldline to support UPI, RuPay payments in Europe

Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NIPL (left) and Marc-Henri Desportes, Deputy CEO of Worldline (right)

French multinational payment services firm Worldline has collaborated with NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the global arm of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), to support Indian digital payment modes in Europe, a press release said on October 11.

Worldline, as part of the tie-up, will enable merchants’ point-of-sale (POS) systems in European markets to accept payments from Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an instant real-time payment system, as well as RuPay, NPCI’s proprietary card payment network solution, it said.

Currently, customers from India pay through international card networks for their expenses in Europe.

"Facilitated via Worldline QR, the company’s universal product for the acceptance of all QR-based payments, the first target markets for NIPL are set to include Benelux and Switzerland with further plans for expansion," the release noted.

According to Worldline Deputy CEO Marc-Henri Desportes, the partnership with NPCI's international arm "seeks to mitigate the risk of excluding or limiting Indian customers from safely using electronic payments in the EU".

India is, notably, one of the major tourist markets for Europe with an estimated 10 million Indians travelling to the region each year prior to the pandemic, according to Schengen Visa.

“Our analyses of international customers’ payment behaviour have indicated a push away from international card schemes in recent times, and a preference for any mobile payment method they are acquainted," Desportes added.

NIPL chief executive officer Ritesh Shukla said the tie-up with Worldline "provides us with good coverage of the European markets as well as an advanced and universally applicable solution".

"The rollout of acceptance of UPI-powered Apps and RuPay Cards across Europe is important to us, as we expect increased mobility of Indians in the continent in the coming years," Shukla added.