App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 27, 2018 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may face hurdle around 10175; top 5 stocks which can gain up to 5% in the short term

"Nifty might face hurdle around 10175 mark. Any decisive break above this level may add momentum on upside till 10260-10300 levels," says Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

By Rajesh Agarwal

AUM Capital

Benchmark indices closed positive after reports suggested that the United States and China have quietly started negotiations to improve US access to Chinese markets, thereby easing fears of a trade war between the two economic giants.

In the week ahead, domestic investors will look forward to the fiscal deficit data to be released on Wednesday. Also, the expiry of the current month futures and options contracts are due on Wednesday and positions will be rolled over to next month.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index ended 4.94 percent higher led by an over 10 percent rise in the shares of Canara Bank.

Rajesh Agarwal
Rajesh Agarwal
Aum Capital

Technical Outlook

Nifty

Nifty witnessed sharp rebounds from Friday's low of 9951 levels and closed higher at 10130.65 up 132.60 points. It has formed 'Evening Star' candlestick pattern indicating a short term trend reversal. It might face hurdle around 10175 mark i.e. 200 SMA. Any decisive break above this level may add momentum on upside till 10260-10300 levels. Furthermore, RSI has given a positive crossover on daily scale.

Bank Nifty

Nifty Bank rebounds sharply after taking support around lower band of Falling Channel. It has formed a 'Bullish' candle on daily scale indicating a short term bounce back. It might face strong hurdle around 24550-24600 levels i.e. Downward sloping trendline. Now it has to cross 24600 levels decisively for further upside.

Moreover, momentum oscillators like RSI & MACD are on verge of breakout which is a bullish set-up.

Here are the top 5 stocks which can give up to % gain in the short term:

ICICI Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 292, stop loss: Rs 272 | Return: 4%

JK Tyre & Industries | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 157, stop loss: Rs 143 | Return: 5%

BEML | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1090, stop loss: Rs 1028 | Return: 3%

InterGlobe Aviation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1320, stop loss: Rs 1250 | Return: 3%

Escorts | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 819, stop loss: Rs 795 | Return: 1%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Nifty #BEML #Escorts #ICICI Bank #Interglobe Aviation #JK Tyre & Industries #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Stocks Views

most popular

Meet the wealth creators of FY18! Top 20 stocks which rose up to 1000%

Meet the wealth creators of FY18! Top 20 stocks which rose up to 1000%

Where have the listing gains of IPO gone?

Where have the listing gains of IPO gone?

Lemon Tree Hotels IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Lemon Tree Hotels IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.