Nifty likely to face stiff resistance at 10,490; top 5 stocks which can give up to 5% return in short term

AUM Capital

Benchmark indices closed lower, dragged by banking and energy stocks whereas fertilizer stocks gained after the continuation of a government subsidy for urea.

Banking shares declined further after investigative agencies registered a fresh case relating to “fraudulent” issuance of Rs 9 crore of letters of undertaking to Chandri Papers and Allied Products by Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) Brady House branch.

The market breadth was in favour of advances with two stocks advancing against each declining one.

Globally, stock markets across Asia dropped after US President Donald Trump sought to impose fresh tariffs on China, intensifying fears of a trade

war.

Technical Outlook

Nifty

Nifty has formed a Spinning Top followed by two consecutive reversal candlestick pattern around its strong supply zone of 10,480 levels suggesting lack of momentum on upside. On hourly scale, it is trading around its rising trendline.

Till Nifty holds 10,350 levels decisively, bounce back from lower levels cannot be ruled out and on higher end stiff hurdle seen around 10,490 marks. Moreover, Oscillators like RSI & MACD are in sell mode.

Bank Nifty

Nifty Bank has formed 'Doji' candlestick pattern around its two major moving averages of 20 EMA & 200 SMA on daily scale indicating indecision around hurdle zone. On hourly scale, it is facing hurdle around 50 percent Retracement level (Drawn from high of 25,724 to low of 24,048) i.e. 24,900 mark.

Furthermore, Momentum indicators like RSI & MACD have given negative crossover on hourly time frame. We are expecting Nifty Bank to consolidate

within a range of 24,100-25,100 levels in near term.

Here are the top 5 stocks which can give up to 5% return in the near term:

Kalyani Steels | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 333, stop loss: Rs 303 | Return: 5%

Strides Shasun | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 732, stop loss: Rs 695 | Return: 3%

Himatsingka Seide | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 358, stop loss: Rs 336 | Return: 4%

Reliance Industries | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 890, stop loss: Rs 930 | Return: 2%

Indraprastha Gas | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 291, stop loss: Rs 303 | Return: 2%

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.