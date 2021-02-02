MARKET NEWS

Neutral Biocon; target of Rs 385: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Biocon with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

Broker Research
February 02, 2021 / 09:11 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Biocon


Dr. Christiane Hamacher has stepped down as MD as well as from the board of Biocon Biologics (BB) effective 20 Jan’21, due to professional differences with the chairperson on strategic priorities and the vision for BB. Dr. Kiran will assume the position of Executive Chairperson at BB. Dr Arun Chandavarkar will be the new MD and CEO for the next two years. n Biocon (BIOS) delivered lower-than-expected 3QFY21, largely weighed by: a) decline in Generics sales, and b) slower ramp-up in Biosimilars off-take due to COVID-19. It continues to build a product pipeline of Biosimilars/Generics. n We lower our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 16%/12%/7%, factoring in a delay in: a) approvals for Biosimilars, b) award of tenders in emerging markets, c) gradual build-up of insulin Glargine business and reduced operating leverage. We value BIOS at 34x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our price target of INR385/share (from INR430 earlier). We maintain our Neutral stance as current valuations adequately capture potential Biosimilar-led upsides in earnings.


Outlook


We value BIOS at 34x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our price target of INR385/share. Maintain Neutral given the limited upside from current levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Biocon #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:11 pm

