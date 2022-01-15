MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in the US, Canada

The standard plan, which allows for two simultaneous streams, now costs $15.49 per month, up from $13.99, in the United States. Prices also went up in Canada,.

Reuters
January 15, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

Netflix Inc has raised its monthly subscription price by $1 to $2 per month in the United States depending on the plan, the company said on Friday, to help pay for new programming to compete in the crowded streaming TV market.

The standard plan, which allows for two simultaneous streams, now costs $15.49 per month, up from $13.99, in the United States.

Prices also went up in Canada, where the standard plan climbed to C$16.49 from C$14.99.

Shares of Netflix rose nearly 3% to $533.84 on Nasdaq after Reuters broke the news of the price rises.

The increases, the first in those markets since October 2020, took effect immediately for new customers. Existing members will see the new prices in the coming weeks when they receive their monthly bills.

Close

Related stories

"We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and were committed to delivering an even better experience for our members," a Netflix spokesperson said.

"Were updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget," the spokesperson added.

The world's largest streaming service is facing the most competition ever from companies looking to attract viewers to online entertainment. Walt Disney Co, AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc are among the rivals pouring billions into new programming.

Netflix had said it would spend $17 billion on programming in 2021. The company has not disclosed spending for 2022.

The U.S. price of Netflix's premium plan, which enables four streams at a time and streaming in ultra HD, was increased by $2 to $19.99 per month. For Netflix's basic plan, with one stream, the cost rose by $1 to $9.99 per month.

In Canada, the premium plan rose by C$2 to C$20.99, and the basic plan was unchanged at C$9.99.

The United States and Canada is Netflix's largest region with 74 million streaming customers as of September 2021. The region accounted for nearly 44% of the company's revenue in 2021's third quarter, or about $3.3 billion.

Most of the company's recent pickup in subscribers has come from overseas.

Netflix's subscriber growth slowed from a boom early in the COVID-19 pandemic but rebounded with help from global phenomenon "Squid Game," a dystopian thriller from South Korea released in September. Total global subscriptions reached 213.6 million.

The company's next subscriber report is due Thursday when Netflix posts quarterly earnings. Analysts project the company will report 8.5 million new sign-ups from October through December, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data, bringing its global subscriber base to 222 million.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Canada #Entertainment #Netflix #United States #US #world
first published: Jan 15, 2022 08:33 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.