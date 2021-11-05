MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NCLT approves GAIL buying IL&FS's 26% stake in OTPC

OTPC is a special purpose vehicle between Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), IL&FS Group and Government of Tripura (GoT) for setting up of a 726.6 MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) thermal power plant at Palatana, Tripura.

PTI
November 05, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd’s acquisition of bankrupt Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services’ 26 percent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC), GAIL said on Friday.

OTPC is a special purpose vehicle between Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), IL&FS Group and Government of Tripura (GoT) for setting up of a 726.6 MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) thermal power plant at Palatana, Tripura.

ONGC holds 50 per cent interest in the company in the project that supplies electricity to the northeastern states. Tripura government holds 0.5 per cent while India Infrastructure Fund II holds the balance 23.5 per cent stake.

"NCLT has granted approval for the acquisition of 26 per cent equity stake of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Group by GAIL (India) Ltd in OTPC,” GAIL said in a stock exchange filing.

The stake, it said, is being acquired from IL&FS Group companies namely IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd (EDCL) and IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN).

Close

Related stories

"The closing of the transaction is yet to take place and actions are being taken by IL&FS and GAIL for the same,” it added.

The Tripura power project was set up to use locally produced natural gas which was otherwise economically unviable to transport gas.

The 726.6 MW project is an integral part of the government’s efforts to develop infrastructure in the northeastern region and has been touted as the single largest investment in northeast India.

The gas to the Tripura project is supplied by ONGC’s 55 km pipeline.

As part of its green energy playbook, GAIL is focussing on building a clean energy portfolio and the acquisition is part of that plan.
PTI
Tags: #Business #GAIL India Ltd #National Company law Tribunal #NCLT #ONGC Tripura Power Company
first published: Nov 5, 2021 04:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.