NCLAT directs Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom to pay Rs 112 crore to Aircel

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT directs Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom to pay Rs 112 crore to Aircel

Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom had paid Rs 341 crore to Aircel and Dishnet Wireless but had retained Rs 112 crore to set off the dues owed by Aircel entities to Airtel entities.

PTI
Image: Pixabay
Image: Pixabay
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked private telecom operator Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom to pay Rs 112 crore to Aircel. A three-member NCLAT bench on Monday set aside the order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on May 1, 2019, granted a set-off of Rs 112 crore to Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom in their Rs 453 crore Spectrum Trade Agreement with Aircel and Dishnet Wireless.

Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom had paid Rs 341 crore to Aircel and Dishnet Wireless but had retained Rs 112 crore to set off the dues owed by Aircel entities to Airtel entities.

However, the appellate tribunal said both the companies are going through corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) and are under moratorium under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code and any accounting conventions cannot supersede it.

Close

"We allow the present appeal and set aside the order dated May 1, 2019 passed by NCLT, Mumbai Bench and direct the Respondent No 1 & 2 (Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom) to pay the amount whatever has been set off by them to the Aircel entities," the NCLAT said.

related news

The NCLAT order came over a plea moved by the resolution professional of Aircel and Dishnet Wireless.

Bharti group's move to set off Rs 112 crore was also objected to State Bank of India, which said that since it was a financial creditor, it had first charge over spectrum assets and any beneficial interest from spectrum sale.

Agreeing to it, the NCLAT said the order of moratorium would be applicable during the CIRP till the Resolution Plan is approved or liquidation order is passed.

"The I&B Code has a provision to override other laws as enunciated above. Hence, even if there are some such provisions in any other law, the I&B Code 2016 will prevail over that," said NCLAT said in its judgement.

In 2016, Aircel and Dishnet Wireless Limited had entered into a spectrum trade agreement with Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom for a total consideration of Rs 453 crore.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Aircel #Bharti Airtel #Business #NCLAT #NCLT

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.